Crabs Deny Revs of Sweep in Sunday Finale

September 11, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution were unable to take advantage of opportunities on Sunday, stranding 10 runners on a dreary afternoon as they dropped the series finale to the Southern Blue Crabs by a 7-2 score at PeoplesBank Park, as Southern Maryland avoided their first sweep of the year.

It was an early start for the Blue Crabs offense, beginning with a leadoff double to right from Jack Sundberg who scored two batters later courtesy of a Braxton Lee single to right. David Harris followed with a two-run homer to left-center field to give Southern Maryland an early 3-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, Zach Collier once again led off the frame for Southern Maryland with a double and scored on a two-out single from Michael Baca, making it 4-0 Crabs. Baca would end the inning on the basepaths, however, as catcher Lenin Rodriguez cut him down trying to steal.

The Revs had a big chance in the fifth inning, loading the bases with nobody out. Nellie Rodriguez hit a hard grounder to third, but Michael Wielansky made a slick sliding stop, stepping on the bag for the force before firing home to cap off a 5-2 double play. Crabs starter Adrian Cook (1-2) got Stokes swinging on a slider to end the inning.

Revs starter Eduardo Rivera (8-5) was lifted from the game after back-to-back singles with one out in the seventh. Lefty reliever Doug Olcese was greeted by Sundberg who launched his second homer in as many days, this time a three-run shot to right center to make it 7-0 Blue Crabs.

York got scoreless innings out of the bullpen from Brett de Geus and Josh Norwood; however, the Blue Crabs received scoreless frames from Connor Law, Patrick Baker, and Dalton Geekie to bridge the game to the ninth.

Dario Polanco was the ninth inning pitcher for Southern Maryland and gave up the shutout after Connor Lien lined a two-run homer just inside the foul pole over the Arch Nemesis. York was not able to muster anything else as 10 stranded runners proved costly in a 7-2 loss.

York will hit the road on Tuesday as Ben Herrick takes the hill for the opener of the final War of the Roses series in 2022 against the Barnstormers, which will get underway at 6:30 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and the WOYK YouTube channel beginning at 6:10 p.m. with Darrell Henry and Jake Ness on the call.

