Blue Crabs Avoid Sweep on Sunday

September 11, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(York, PA) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs got the offense started early on Sunday afternoon, in the 7-2 victory over the York Revolution. Adrian Cook (W, 1-2) pitched five scoreless innings, and the bullpen managed to keep the Revs off the board until the ninth inning.

In the top of the first inning, Eduardo Rivera (L, 8-5) ran into trouble. Jack Sundberg led off the game with a double down the right-field line. Two batters later, Braxton Lee dribbled a single through the right side, giving the Blue Crabs a 1-0 lead. The next batter, David Harris, blasted a two-run shot over the wall in left-center field, putting the Blue Crabs ahead 3-0.

In the fourth inning, Zach Collier started the inning with a double down the right field line. With two outs, Michael Baca poked a single into center field, giving the Blue Crabs a 4-0 lead.

In the seventh, Southern Maryland struck again. Ian Yetsko and Michael Baca singled before Jack Sundberg ripped a three-run home run over the wall in left. Sundberg has hit three home runs in the last four games.

The Blue Crabs pitching staff shut out the Revs through eight innings. Adrian Cook allowed seven hits and three walks but held York scoreless through five. In the fifth inning, the Revs had the bases loaded with no outs. Nellie Rodriguez hit a hard ground ball down the third baseline, but Michael Wielansky dove to stop it. He then stepped on third base and threw home for a double play, keeping the Blue Crabs ahead 4-0 at the time.

Connor Law pitched a scoreless sixth, while Patrick Baker and Dalton Geekie threw 1-2-3 innings in the seventh and eighth respectively.

In the ninth inning, Josue Herrera doubled off of Dario Polanco. Two batters later, Connor Lien hit a two-run shot over the wall in left, putting York on the board. Polanco worked through the rest of the inning without allowing another hit, securing the 7-2 victory.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.