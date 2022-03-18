FerryHawks Announce Staten Island Open Tryout Dates

The FerryHawks announced the dates for their upcoming professional tryout on Staten Island.

Since the inception of the Staten Island FerryHawks, the organization has been committed to building a team that feeds off the energy, talent, and passion of Staten Islanders for baseball, sports, and community. President Eric Shuffler and Chairman John Catsimatidis committed to a local tryout and guaranteed a roster spot to a local player to play professional baseball with the FerryHawks. Highly competitive baseball is part of Staten Island's lineage, with dozens of competitive men's leagues, outstanding college programs at Wagner and College of Staten Island, and Little League Baseball.

The open tryout event will take place on Saturday, April 2, at 2 P.M. at Mid-Island Babe Ruth Field. All players should come prepared to play in baseball pants athletic fitting shirts and bring their equipment (bat, glove, helmet). Interested individuals must pre-register here for the event before April 1. Once registration is complete, players will be asked to pay a $20 fee once they check into the tryout.

Players will run drills and scrimmage at the event in front of Head Coach Edgardo Alfonzo, Pitching Coach Nelson Figueroa, Director of Baseball Operations Eddie Medina, and General Manager Gary Perone. A group of players from the tryout will be selected to be part of our invitation-only tryout on April 9 at Mid-Island Babe Ruth.

Fans are encouraged to come out to the open tryout and support their local community players and the Staten Island FerryHawks. Watch baseball history at work as Fonzie and Figgie build a championship-caliber baseball team!

"All players can ask for is a chance, and for us to be able to give it to them is special. With the high level of baseball on Staten Island, I feel we can truly get some impactful players on our squad." -Edgardo Alfonzo, Manager

"The heart that surrounds this island when it comes to baseball is enormous; the more we can do to get these local players noticed is what we are setting out to do. We will always be putting this community first!" -Nelson Figueroa, Pitching Coach.

In addition to our open tryout, the Staten Island FerryHawks will be represented at the Atlantic League's open tryout in Melbourne, Florida, on Tuesday, March 22, and Wednesday, March 23. Please refer to the ALPB website for more information or click here to be redirected for registration information. The FerryHawks will get the first pick at this exclusive tryout and are guaranteed to sign players.

FerryHawks Motto: The Staten Island FerryHawks are a Major League Baseball partnered franchise that will play in the high-quality Atlantic League in the Spring of 2022. Our mission is to create a home for everyone in the Staten Island community and solidify a fun and exciting family experience that fans will never forget. The FerryHawks will play their home games at the newly improved baseball stadium next to the Staten Island Ferry along Richmond Terrace in Downtown Staten Island. We are excited to have you and become part of our #FerryHawksFamily.

