Lexington Legends Partner with VirtCh to Deliver Professional Quality In-House and Broadcast Production to Elevate the Fan Experience

The Lexington Legends announced a new partnership with virtual production and creative services company, VirtCh. The partnership aims to deliver all visuals, graphics, and production elements for each game, including the streaming broadcast. "Working with VirtCh gives us the opportunity to provide an enhanced fan experience" said Legends President & CEO, Andy Shea. "We are excited to take on this collaboration; working with VirtCh will allow us to enhance the quality of each game, bring fans the experience they want, and develop a unified graphic experience throughout the season" Andy continued.

As part of the partnership, VirtCh is building a new production studio at Wild Health Field. The new studio will initially have 10 workstations that will enable optimal collaboration, state of the art content production for the Lexington teams and other VirtCh baseball clients located throughout the U.S. with its two divisions: VirtCh Creative and VirtCh Remote Production. Both divisions focus on providing their clients a virtual outsourcing solution that reduces their operating expenses while increasing the value of their respective shows.

As virtual producers, VirtCh provides services at every stage of production from the creative vision, to live production, to the equipment. They develop graphics and animations that are custom built for each client and for each production. VirtCh works with clients to develop a cohesive brand identity and reflects that vision in the graphics and production outcomes.

"At VirtCh, we have an amazing team of experienced technical directors, video producers and graphic designers that have worked across almost every industry. It gives us such an advantage when developing, delivering & live-producing content, as no territory is uncharted" said Executive Director of Creative Services at VirtCh, Scot Johnson

With the new partnership in full swing, fans can expect an unrivaled entertainment experience in Lexington.

