Fermin and Moreno Impressive at Plate on Saturday

June 16, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





HAGERSTOWN, MD - On Saturday, Hansel Moreno homered and Edgardo Fermin tallied a pair of hits - one of which a double. The duo's offensive spark wasn't enough and Columbia fell to Hagerstown, 12-6.

Moreno's solo home run was his first of the year and eighth of his five-year minor league career. The blast put the home team on the board in the third, but Columbia (33-33) was already down 8-0 at that point. Moreno's long ball was one of five home runs blasted on Saturday (four for the Suns).

Fermin was also explosive at the plate with a pair of hits and RBIs. SAL All-Star Scott Manea also finished with a pair of hits and two RBIs as well against Hagerstown (27-40).

The Fireflies trailed 12-1 at one point before the offense came to life late in the game with a pair of runs in the seventh and eighth frames and one more score in the ninth.

All-Stars Trey Cobb and Stephen Villines each hurled scoreless innings of work in the late innings.

SCORING SUMMARY

BOTTOM 1 - Cole Freeman scores on a wild pitch ... Omar Meregildo hits two-run homer ... Jake Scudder hits solo homer

BOTTOM 2 - Luis Garcia drives in a run on a fielder's choice ... Nick Banks hits three-run homer

TOP 3 - Hansel Moreno homers

BOTTOM 3 - Kameron Esthay homers

BOTTOM 4 - Nick Banks drives in a run with a double ... Jake Scudder singles in a run

TOP 7 - Edgardo Fermin doubles in a run ... Giovanny Alfonzo drives in a run with a single

TOP 8 - Scott Manea drives in a run with a single ... Edgardo Fermin singles in a run

TOP 9 - Scott Manea singles in a run

Columbia finishes the first half schedule with a Sunday matinee against the Suns. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 ET from Municipal Stadium. The Fireflies will throw right-hander Yeizo Campos (0-0, 1.02) and Hagerstown counters with lefty Seth Romero (0-1, 9.53).

You can listen to the action on FOX Sports Radio 1400 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 1:45 ET.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.