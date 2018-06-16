Fermin and Moreno Impressive at Plate on Saturday
June 16, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release
HAGERSTOWN, MD - On Saturday, Hansel Moreno homered and Edgardo Fermin tallied a pair of hits - one of which a double. The duo's offensive spark wasn't enough and Columbia fell to Hagerstown, 12-6.
Moreno's solo home run was his first of the year and eighth of his five-year minor league career. The blast put the home team on the board in the third, but Columbia (33-33) was already down 8-0 at that point. Moreno's long ball was one of five home runs blasted on Saturday (four for the Suns).
Fermin was also explosive at the plate with a pair of hits and RBIs. SAL All-Star Scott Manea also finished with a pair of hits and two RBIs as well against Hagerstown (27-40).
The Fireflies trailed 12-1 at one point before the offense came to life late in the game with a pair of runs in the seventh and eighth frames and one more score in the ninth.
All-Stars Trey Cobb and Stephen Villines each hurled scoreless innings of work in the late innings.
SCORING SUMMARY
BOTTOM 1 - Cole Freeman scores on a wild pitch ... Omar Meregildo hits two-run homer ... Jake Scudder hits solo homer
BOTTOM 2 - Luis Garcia drives in a run on a fielder's choice ... Nick Banks hits three-run homer
TOP 3 - Hansel Moreno homers
BOTTOM 3 - Kameron Esthay homers
BOTTOM 4 - Nick Banks drives in a run with a double ... Jake Scudder singles in a run
TOP 7 - Edgardo Fermin doubles in a run ... Giovanny Alfonzo drives in a run with a single
TOP 8 - Scott Manea drives in a run with a single ... Edgardo Fermin singles in a run
TOP 9 - Scott Manea singles in a run
Columbia finishes the first half schedule with a Sunday matinee against the Suns. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 ET from Municipal Stadium. The Fireflies will throw right-hander Yeizo Campos (0-0, 1.02) and Hagerstown counters with lefty Seth Romero (0-1, 9.53).
You can listen to the action on FOX Sports Radio 1400 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 1:45 ET.
