FC Tulsa Unveils Cry Baby Hill Jersey Ahead of 2024 Saint Francis Tulsa Tough

June 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - Tulsa Tough has once again descended upon our beautiful downtown and brings with it thousands of professional cyclists, spectators, and yes, CRY BABIES!

Leading up to one of Tulsa's most notorious events, Saint Francis Tulsa Tough, FC Tulsa is highlighting Cry Baby Hill, an iconic leg of the cycling race, with a special jersey. Designed locally by our friends at Printed Theory, FC Tulsa will don the jersey during on-field warm-ups for its Tulsa Tough Night on Saturday, June 8, as it faces San Antonio FC at 7:30 p.m. CT. Jerseys are available for fans to purchase at shop.fctulsa.com, at the match, and at Tulsa Tough events through the weekend.

Wednesday 6/5: FC Tulsa will have Tulsa Tough merch at Pearl Beach Brew Pub for the Itty Bitty Bike Race

Saturday 6/8: FC Tulsa x Tulsa Tough Night - Match kicks off at 7:30 PM at ONEOK Field

Sunday 6/9: FC Tulsa at Cry Baby Hill with merch, player appearance, and giveaways.

FC Tulsa will also roll its Tulsa Tough action into Sunday as the club will have a presence at Cry Baby Hill, including prizes, the limited-edition Cry Baby Hill jersey, a Tulsa Tough-inspired shirt, and other merch.

This year's graffiti-style jersey features four doll-like baby faces on the front, including one masking a teardrop and a 918 tattoo, to pay homage to its namesake and the rigorous incline cyclers must face on the stretch near Riverside and Lawton. The back of the jersey carries the Flag of Tulsa, a pair of bicycle silhouettes and the phrases "Don't Be a Crybaby" and "Living on Tulsa Time."

The right sleeve mirrors the "Don't Be a Crybaby" slogan, while the left is etched with the city's abbreviation, "TUL", plastered in front of a stenciled soccer field design.

A limited number of Don't Be a Cry Baby jerseys are available for fans to purchase ahead of the upcoming Saint Francis Tulsa Tough races and FC Tulsa's Tulsa Tough Night at ONEOK Field at shop.fctulsa.com.

