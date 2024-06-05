Sold out: United for the Cup Airline Package Sells out in Less Than One Minute

June 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United, First Financial Credit Union, and Blake's Lotaburger are thrilled to announce that United For The Cup Travel Memberships sold out in less than one minute, meaning more than 100 fans will be traveling to United's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal match vs LAFC on July 10th.

This beats the previous record of seven minutes set when United traveled to the Open Cup Quarterfinal against Minnesota United in 2019. The ticket package includes roundtrip airfare, a ticket to the match, and an exclusive United Swag bag.

United would like to send a huge thank you to First Financial Credit Union and Blake's Lotaburger for sponsoring this trip and making tickets affordable for traveling United fans.

