Match Preview: Republic FC v Monterey Bay F.C.

June 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

After three straight home matches, Republic FC sets out to Seaside for a regional derby against local rival Monterey Bay F.C. The two squads square off in league play for the first time this season after meeting in the U.S. Open Cup a month ago at Heart Health Park.

At a Glance: #SACvMB

Saturday, June 8 - 7:00 PM PT kickoff

Cardinale Stadium, Seaside, Califorina

Watch: Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com and FOX40 app, ESPN+

Players-Only broadcast featuring Russell Cicerone and Adam Moffat

Republic FC - The Latest

For the first time in three months of play this season, Republic FC didn't claim a point in its Week 13 contest. Sacramento held the Tampa Bay Rowdies' attack without a goal through the first half before a score from Charlie Dennis in the 53rd minute ended as the only goal of the game. The result marked the club's first home defeat in the regular season since August 26, 2023, a span of nine games.

After serving a disciplinary suspension for a red card on May 25, forward Sebastian Herrera will return to the squad this week. Herrera tallied his first goal of the year in the club's Open Cup win vs. San Jose on May 21 and has played three games since returning from injury.

Know Your Opponent

Monterey Bay enters the match with momentum after an undefeated double-match week. On May 29, Union kept a scoreless draw against Eastern Conference leader Charleston Battery, before besting West leader New Mexico 1-0 on Sunday. Their most recent contest was decided by a score from Jesus Enriquez in the 64th minute, paired with heroics from Antony Siaha between the sticks. Siaha earned Player of the Week Honors for Week 13, posting 13 saves in two contests - including a penalty stop.

Up top, Monterey Bay has been without two of its attacking threats in recent weeks, as former Republic FC man Luther Archimède suffered a season-ending injury earlier in May, and Tristan Traeger has been out of action since May 11. Traeger still stands as the club's scoring leader with five goals. Union has welcomed back forward Alex Dixon to fill the gap after the veteran missed two matches from May 18-24.

Match Notes

All-time in Seaside, Republic FC is 2-1-0, claiming a victory in each of the last two seasons. Sacramento bested Union 1-0 last August at Cardinale Stadium behind a score from Russell Cicerone.

Monterey Bay currently holds a shutout streak of 220 minutes dating to its May 24 contest vs. Hartford Athletic.

Republic FC has outscored Union 7-4 across six all-time meetings. All but one matchup between the two clubs has been decided by one score.

Sacramento enters Saturday with a 252-minute shutout streak against Monterey Bay dating to last June 18 at Heart Health Park. In that span, Republic FC has scored three unanswered goals.

