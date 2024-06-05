Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Detroit City FC: June 8, 2024

June 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Following the club's 1-1 draw against rival Hartford Athletic, Rhode Island FC will resume its quest for its first-ever win at home when it returns to Beirne Stadium on Saturday, June 8 to take on Eastern Conference foe Detroit City FC. As RIFC welcomes Le Rouge to the Ocean State, here is everything you need to know about the match.

AT A GLANCE

Date | Saturday, June 8

Kickoff | 7:30 PM ET

Location | Beirne Stadium, Smithfield, RI

Broadcast | NESN+, ESPN+

Social | @rhodeislandfc (X, Instagram, Facebook)

Match Hashtag | #RIvDET

Detroit City FC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (2): 1-Nathan Steinwascher, 91-Carlos Saldaña

DEFENDERS (7): 2-Rhys Williams, 3-Alex Villanueva, 5-Stephen Carroll, 13-Matthew Sheldon, 15-Matthew Lewis, 17-Brett Levis, 30-Devon Amoo-Mensah

MIDFIELDERS (8): 4-Ryan Williams, 6-James Murphy, 8-Abdoulaye Diop, 10-Alistair Coote, 12-Michael Bryant, 14-Daniel Espeleta, 21-Maximiliano Rodríguez, 24-Dominic Gasso

FORWARDS (5): 7-Victor Bezerra, 9-Ben Morris, 11-Connor Rutz, 19-Elvis Amoh, 27-Yazeed Matthews

A Cold Engine

Going into Saturday's match, Detroit City FC is on a cold streak in USL Championship play. The Motor City squad began the season with five straight wins, but have since gone 0W-3L-2D, with their last win coming on April 20. Including the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Detroit has now lost three straight. In USL Championship action, the club recently suffered a 3-2 defeat to Orange County SC. The match went back-and-forth as Detroit netted the opening goal but let their lead slip in the second half. Orange County forward Bryce Jamison sealed the victory for the hosts in the 78th minute after finding his way through the Detroit backline for the go-ahead score.

Dethroning the Champion

Detroit's most impressive result of the season came on May 7 in the U.S. Open Cup against reigning tournament champions Houston Dynamo. Le Rouge trailed Houston twice in regulation and overcame both deficits to force extra time. After a 30-minute stalemate, the Round of 32 matchup was decided by a penalty shootout. In the 11th round of penalty kicks, Detroit goalkeeper Carlos Saldaña slotted his attempt into the back of the net to secure the club's second-ever victory over an MLS club.

Maximum Contributor

Midfielder Maximiliano Rodríguez has proven to be an effective playmaker for Detroit in 2024. The Texas native leads the club with three goals and three assists. Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith and the RIFC defense will need to keep a close eye on Rodríguez come Saturday.

RHODE ISLAND FC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 1-Koke Vegas, 22-Jackson Lee, 30-Nate Silveira

DEFENDERS (6): 2-Nathan Messer, 3-Stephen Turnbull, 4-Collin Smith, 5-Grant Stoneman, 15-Frank Nodarse, 16-Gabriel Alves, 24-Karifa Yao

MIDFIELDERS (8): 7-Prince Saydee, 12-Clay Holstad, 18-Joe Brito, 19-Kevin Vang, 21-Kofi Twumasi, 23-Marc Ybarra, 25-Kevin Orduy, 28-Conor McGlynn, 77-Amos Shapiro-Thompson, 80-Isaac Angking

FORWARDS (4): 9-JJ Williams, 10-Chico, 11-Noah Fuson, 14-Mark Doyle

Back Home From Hartford

Rhode Island FC most recently went toe-to-toe with its rival Hartford Athletic last Saturday in a 1-1 draw. The Ocean State club made sure to not return home without at least a point in the standings. RIFC's lone derby goal came off the foot of forward Mark Doyle in just the fourth minute of the first half thanks to a perfectly-timed cross from JJ Williams. The first 45 minutes was full of opportunities for both sides, including seven corner kicks. Hartford Athletic capitalized on one of those set pieces in the 24th minute for what would go down as the match-tying score.

Keeping the Goal in Mind

In seven starts this season, RIFC goalkeeper Koke Vegas is on top of his game and continues to keep his squad in every match. The Spanish shot-stopper has collected two clean sheets, recorded 17 saves and was named to the Week 12 USL Championship Team of the Week. The RIFC team captain will be looking for more of the same against Detroit City FC and stop the offensive prowess of Le Rouge.

Just Win, Baby

After drawing high-powered Louisville City FC 0-0 last week in its sixth home match at Beirne Stadium (0W-1L-5D), Rhode Island FC continues to seek out its first win in front of Defiance 1636 and the entire fanbase of passionate supporters. The Ocean State club has recorded four goals at home this season and will need to find and capitalize on more opportunities in order to take down Detroit City FC. The club has proven that it is capable of keeping matches close and that it can shut down the league's best opponents, but Khano Smith and company will need to put everything together to get over the hump and send the fans home with a victory.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.