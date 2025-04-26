FC Naples vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples YouTube Video







Charleston Battery suffers second shutout loss against lower-division opponent in 33-year history, as League One side FC Naples continues hot start to inaugural campaign with 1-0 victory at Paradise Coast Sports Complex through Karsen Henderlong's seventh goal of the season.

