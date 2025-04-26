FC Naples vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights
April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
FC Naples YouTube Video
Charleston Battery suffers second shutout loss against lower-division opponent in 33-year history, as League One side FC Naples continues hot start to inaugural campaign with 1-0 victory at Paradise Coast Sports Complex through Karsen Henderlong's seventh goal of the season.
Check out the FC Naples Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from April 26, 2025
- Tormenta FC Triumphs 2-1 Over Greenville - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Late Spark Not Enough as Triumph Fall 2-1 to Tormenta - Greenville Triumph SC
- Forward Madison FC Fall to Indy Eleven 4-0 - Forward Madison FC
- Portland Fails to Repeat Hartford Cupset, Falls 2-0 on Road - Portland Hearts of Pine
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Naples Stories
- FC Naples Falls to One Knoxville SC But Holds First Place in USL League One
- FC Naples Shows Heart in U.S. Open Cup Battle against Tampa Bay Rowdies
- FC Naples Extends Undefeated Streak in Dominant Win at Texoma FC
- FC Naples to Host Second Round of Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
- Single Game Tickets for FC Naples Now Available