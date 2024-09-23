Fargo Force and Valley News Live Announce Live Television Broadcast Game Dates

September 23, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Fargo Force News Release







FARGO, ND - The Fargo Force and Valley News Live have announced the return of live television game broadcasts as part of a three-year partnership deal. The partnership starts with 15 game broadcasts for the 2024-25 season on MeTV.

Friday 9/27/24 @ 7:05PM vs. USA Hockey NDTP

Saturday 10/5/24 @ 6:05PM vs. Sioux City Musketeers

Friday 10/11/24, @ 7:05PM vs. Cedar Rapids Roughriders

Friday 10/18/24, @ 7:05PM vs. Waterloo Blackhawks

Saturday 11/16/24 @ 6:05PM vs.Green Bay Gamblers

Friday 11/29/24, @ 7:05PM vs. Omaha Lancers

Saturday 12/13/24 @ 6:05PM vs.Sioux Falls Stampede

Friday 1/10/25, @ 7:05PM vs. Des Moines Buccaneers

Saturday, 1/18/25 @ 6:05PM vs. Sioux City Musketeers

Friday, 2/7/25 @ 7:05PM vs. Sioux Falls Stampede

Friday, 2/14/25 @ 7:05PM vs. Omaha Lancers

Saturday, 3/1/25 @ 6:05PM vs. Lincoln Stars

Saturday, 3/15/25 @ 6:05PM vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks

Friday, 4/4/25 @ 7:05PM vs. Tri City Storm

Friday, 4/11/25 @ 7:05PM vs. Sioux Falls Stampede

"We are excited to partner with Valley News Live and have fifteen of our home games broadcast on MeTV this season," said Fargo Force President Jon Kram. "We hope this continues to showcase the entertainment at Scheels Arena during a Force game and eventually turn non-hockey fans into Force fans."

"We are excited to be able to once again bring Force hockey excitement to the entire region and our commitment to this partnership with the Fargo Force has never been stronger. We are looking forward to a fantastic three years together," said Valley News Live Vice President and General Manager Ike Walker.

You can watch MeTV on broadcast channel 11.3, Midcontinent channel 166 and Cable One channel 36. Visit valleynewslive.com for additional providers and show times.

Single game tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now at the Scheels Arena box office. Purchase online at ticketmaster.com, or by calling 701.364.3672.

