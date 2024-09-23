Samuel Urban Named USHL Goalie of the Week

September 23, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release









Sioux City Musketeers goaltender Samuel Urban

Sioux City Musketeers goaltender Samuel Urban

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Musketeers have announced that goaltender Samuel Urban has been named the USHL goalie of the week. This is the second time Urban has been named USHL goalie of the week, and first time this season.

Urban helped lead the Musketeers to both of their wins in the USHL Fall Classic. The Arizona State commit, picked up two wins, kept a GAA average of 1.00 and authored a save percentage of 0.957%.

In Sioux City's victory over Dubuque, Urban stopped 21 of 22 shots. And in the contest with Youngstown, he turned away 23 of 24 shots to secure Sioux City's 2-1 win.

The Slovakian native has kicked off his third season with the organization. In now 40 games he has a 3.03 GAA with a 0.898 save percentage with a record of 20-16-2. Last year in his first full season in Sioux City. Urban was 16-16-2-0 through 34 total games. He netted a 3.17 GAA and had a 0.893 save percentage.

The veteran net minder was a key reason as to why the Musketeers were just a win shy of the Clark Cup Finals last year. In eight postseason games he went 5-3 with a 2.44 GAA and a 0.917 save percentage.

Urban and the Musketeers will open up their home schedule at the Tyson Events Center on Saturday, September 28th at 6:05 pm when they take on the Sioux Falls Stampede.

