RoughRiders' Amine Hajibi Earns USHL Forward of the Week Honors

September 23, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Congratulations to RoughRiders forward Amine Hajibi on earning and being named USHL Forward of the Week! Hajibi led all USHL players with four points, scoring two goals and adding two assists in the RoughRiders' back-to-back victories over Omaha (4-0) and Lincoln (3-1) at the 2024 USHL Dick's Sporting Goods Fall Classic in Cranberry, PA.

Hajibi played a key role in the RoughRiders' power play, contributing a goal and an assist as the team went 3-for-10 with the man advantage. He also fired nine shots and finished with a +2 rating for the week.

The RoughRiders' next game is the home opener, kicking off our 25th Anniversary season against the Tri-City Storm. The team will wear Glow in the Dark jerseys, and the first 2,000 fans will receive an LED glow stick. For tickets, visit tickets.roughridershockey.com.Print Friendly Version

