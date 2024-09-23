Hajibi, Rybakov and Urban Named Players of the Week
September 23, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
Amine Hajibi, Aleksandr Rybakov and Samuel Urban have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Players of the Week following the DICK's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic.
Forward of the Week
Amine Hajibi (Cedar Rapids RoughRiders)
Hometown: Montreal, Quebec
Commitment: Northeastern University
Birth Year: 2005
Led all USHL teams with four points on two goals and two assists in the RoughRiders' 4-0 win vs. Omaha and 3-1 win vs. Lincoln
Helped Cedar Rapids go 3-for-10 on the power play with a power-play goal and assist
Fired nine shots and finished with a +2 rating
Defenseman of the Week
Aleksandr Rybakov (Sioux Falls Stampede)
Hometown: Cyelyabinsk, Russia
Birth Year: 2005
Led the Stampede with three points on one goal and two assists
Helped Sioux Falls defeat the NTDP 6-3 with a shorthanded assist, then added a helper and the game-winning goal in the Stampede's 4-3 overtime win vs. Muskegon
Paced the USHL with a +6 rating and tied for the second-most shots among USHL defensemen (7)
Goaltender of the Week
Samuel Urban (Sioux City Musketeers)
Commitment: Arizona State University
Hometown: Dolne Kockovce, Slovakia
Birth Year: 2005
Helped Sioux City to a perfect start to the season with a 21-save performance in the Musketeers' 5-1 win vs. Dubuque and 23 saves in their 2-1 win vs. Youngstown
Capped the Fall Classic with 44 saves on 46 shots, posting a .957 save percentage and 1.00 goals against average
