Hajibi, Rybakov and Urban Named Players of the Week

Amine Hajibi, Aleksandr Rybakov and Samuel Urban have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Players of the Week following the DICK's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic.

Forward of the Week

Amine Hajibi (Cedar Rapids RoughRiders)

Hometown: Montreal, Quebec

Commitment: Northeastern University

Birth Year: 2005

Led all USHL teams with four points on two goals and two assists in the RoughRiders' 4-0 win vs. Omaha and 3-1 win vs. Lincoln

Helped Cedar Rapids go 3-for-10 on the power play with a power-play goal and assist

Fired nine shots and finished with a +2 rating

Defenseman of the Week

Aleksandr Rybakov (Sioux Falls Stampede)

Hometown: Cyelyabinsk, Russia

Birth Year: 2005

Led the Stampede with three points on one goal and two assists

Helped Sioux Falls defeat the NTDP 6-3 with a shorthanded assist, then added a helper and the game-winning goal in the Stampede's 4-3 overtime win vs. Muskegon

Paced the USHL with a +6 rating and tied for the second-most shots among USHL defensemen (7)

Goaltender of the Week

Samuel Urban (Sioux City Musketeers)

Commitment: Arizona State University

Hometown: Dolne Kockovce, Slovakia

Birth Year: 2005

Helped Sioux City to a perfect start to the season with a 21-save performance in the Musketeers' 5-1 win vs. Dubuque and 23 saves in their 2-1 win vs. Youngstown

Capped the Fall Classic with 44 saves on 46 shots, posting a .957 save percentage and 1.00 goals against average

