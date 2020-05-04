Fans Invited to Relive this Season's Top Moments with 'Monsters Flashback'

May 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - Though the current American Hockey League season remains paused, the Cleveland Monsters are giving fans a new way to relive some of the team's top games of the 2019-20 season to date. The first installment of Monsters Flashback presented by HDS Brand Solutions will air on Tuesday, May 5, at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook Live through the team's official Facebook page and YouTube page.

Monsters broadcaster Tony Brown will host the series, examining some of the team's top moments of the season with special guests including Monsters players, alumni and front office staff. Fans will also be able to participate in live team trivia while viewing the stream.

The opening episode of Monsters Flashback presented by HDS Brand Solutions will cover the team's transformation into the Cleveland Lumberjacks on January 3 and thrilling 3-2 overtime victory against the league-leading Milwaukee Admirals. In addition to curated game footage, special guest interviews will include Monsters Senior Director of Game Presentation Matt Bettinger and VP of Hockey Affairs/Team Services Jock Callander. Additionally, Columbus Blue Jackets forward Stefan Matteau will join Brown to discuss his overtime game-winning goal from that particular night, how Cleveland assisted his return to the NHL and how his family is holding up during the COVID-19 crisis.

Following its live debut, each episode will be catalogued on the Monsters' official Facebook and YouTube pages with new episodes airing bi-weekly.

