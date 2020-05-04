Condors Sign Jake Kulevich to AHL Deal

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team has signed D Jake Kulevich to an American Hockey League (AHL) contract for the 2020-21 season.

JAKE KULEVICH (stats) - 27 years old, 6'3", 210 lbs., Marblehead, Massachusetts

Has played in 117 AHL games with 23 points (8g-15a) and a +24

Led the Condors in plus minus this season at +6

Had six goals and four assists for 10 points in 44 games this season, good for t-2nd on the team in goal scoring by a d-man

Played four seasons at Colgate University and led the team in scoring as a senior in 2016-17

CONDORS SIGNINGS

D Jake Kulevich

C James Hamblin

C Brad Malone

C Luke Esposito

F Devin Brosseau

LW Blake Christensen

D Janis Jaks

RW Liam Folkes

CONDORS365 MEMBERS HAPPY HOUR ON CINCO DE MAYO

Condors365 Members join us tomorrow, May 5 at 4 p.m. for a Virtual Happy Hour with head coach Jay Woodcroft and winger Joe Gambardella thanks to Three-Way Chevrolet and SC Architect. Members will be able to submit questions ahead of time to [email protected] and via the chat function on Zoom. An e-mail containing the login information was sent out. If you did not receive an e-mail or have further questions regarding your membership, please contact [email protected]

