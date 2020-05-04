Colorado Signs Goaltender Peyton Jones

May 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed goaltender Peyton Jones to a two-year, one-way AHL contract beginning with the 2020-21 season. Jones recently concluded a four-year career at Penn State University, bursting onto the scene as a freshman by starting 36 games and leading the Nittany Lions to a Big Ten Championship. He would also be recognized by earning a spot on the Big Ten All-Rookie Team and being named the Big Ten Tournament MVP.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound netminder compiled a 76-44-11 record as a four-year starter at Penn State and ranks first in program history in games played and games started by a goalie (133), minutes played (7,866), saves (3,685) and points/assists by a goalie (8). His 2.60 goals-against average compiled during both his freshman and senior seasons is tied for the second lowest GAA in school history. Jones would cap off his college career by helping propel Penn State to a Big Ten Regular Season Championship during the 2019-20 campaign.

The Eagles are continuing to work closely with the AHL and will continue to relay updates regarding ticketing, promotional events and community appearances to our tremendous fans. We thank each one of you for your patience, understanding and support of Colorado Eagles hockey!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.