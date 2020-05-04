Monsters Sign Forward Matthew Struthers to AHL Contract

May 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the club signed forward Matthew Struthers to an AHL contract. In 2019-20, Struthers posted 11-10-21 with 14 penalty minutes and a -23 rating in 25 appearances for the OHL's North Bay Battalion and added 11-27-38 with 31 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 37 appearances for the OHL's Owen Sound Attack.

A 6'2", 209 lb. left-shooting native of London, ON, Struthers, 20, appeared in five games for the AHL's Laval Rocket during the 2018-19 season, supplying one goal and a -3 rating. In 298 career OHL appearances for North Bay and Owen Sound spanning parts of five seasons from 2015-20, Struthers contributed 91-126-217 with 130 penalty minutes and a +2 rating.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.