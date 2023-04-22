Fan Fest , Barnstormers Free to the Public Spring Training Game
April 22, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release
What:
Fan Fest, Barnstormers FREE to the Public Spring Training Game!
- Special Ticket Deals available in person and online
- Magnetic Schedule Giveaway courtesy of OAL
- Team Autographs before the Game presented by Domino's
- Families can Play Catch on the Field before the Game courtesy of Domino's
- FREE Kreider Farms Kids' Park Access for Kids
- Kids Run the Bases after the Game presented by Domino's
Where:
Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster
When:
Saturday April 22, 2023 doors open at 12:00pm, game starts at 1:00pm
Who:
All Public Welcome
