Fan Fest , Barnstormers Free to the Public Spring Training Game

April 22, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release


What:

Fan Fest, Barnstormers FREE to the Public Spring Training Game!

- Special Ticket Deals available in person and online

- Magnetic Schedule Giveaway courtesy of OAL

- Team Autographs before the Game presented by Domino's

- Families can Play Catch on the Field before the Game courtesy of Domino's

- FREE Kreider Farms Kids' Park Access for Kids

- Kids Run the Bases after the Game presented by Domino's

Where:

Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster

When:

Saturday April 22, 2023 doors open at 12:00pm, game starts at 1:00pm

Who:

All Public Welcome

