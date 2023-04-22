Barnstormers, Black Sox Tie

April 22, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Joe Impeduglia slammed a two-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth as the traveling Black Sox squad drew into a 6-6 tie.

Impending thunderstorms and a short Black Sox pitching staff kept it that way.

Cole Aker walked Wady Almonte to lead off the ninth before striking out the next two hitters. Impeduglia, however, cranked a pitch far over the tents in right squaring the game.

The Barnstormers had held the lead since the bottom of the fifth when Kelly Dugan crushed a similar home run.

It was Lancaster's third lead of the game. Trace Loehr snuck an RBI single through the right side in the bottom of the second, and two more runs scored on a fielding error at shortstop on a ground ball by Ariel Sandoval.

Jarel McDade's two-run double in the top of the fourth keyed a tying rally for the Black Sox, but the Barnstormers retook the lead in the bottom of the inning when Jake Hoover singled home Joseph Carpenter, who had doubled.

The Barnstormers host the York Revolution at 1:00 on Monday. The team is 2-1-1 on its exhibition schedule.

NOTES: Carpenter has seven hits in the last three games.

