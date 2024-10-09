Fan Appreciation October 12

October 9, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Join us on October 12 at ATCO Field for Cavalry FC's Fan Appreciation Night - presented by ATCOenergy! This special event is our way of saying thank you to the incredible supporters who've been with us throughout the season. Expect an electric atmosphere, exciting giveaways, and plenty of surprises as we celebrate our loyal fans. We have lots in store for you, including:

Rally towel giveaways for the first 2,000 fans

Limited edition matchday programme giveaway

Live Music Entertainment from Kinjo & Young

$4.50 off Carlsberg Lite drink special

Discounts in the Cavalry Shop

Post-match autograph session in Horizons Pavilion

Inflatable obstacle course

Inflatable games

Enter to win energy for a year (valued at $5,000)! - compliments of ATCOenergy

This match is critical for our standings and has playoff implications. We need a win to secure our spot at number two in the CPL. Let's pack the stands, cheer on the team, and create memories together as Cavalry FC looks to close out the regular season in style!

