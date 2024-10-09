Fan Appreciation October 12
October 9, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Cavalry FC News Release
Join us on October 12 at ATCO Field for Cavalry FC's Fan Appreciation Night - presented by ATCOenergy! This special event is our way of saying thank you to the incredible supporters who've been with us throughout the season. Expect an electric atmosphere, exciting giveaways, and plenty of surprises as we celebrate our loyal fans. We have lots in store for you, including:
Rally towel giveaways for the first 2,000 fans
Limited edition matchday programme giveaway
Live Music Entertainment from Kinjo & Young
$4.50 off Carlsberg Lite drink special
Discounts in the Cavalry Shop
Post-match autograph session in Horizons Pavilion
Inflatable obstacle course
Inflatable games
Enter to win energy for a year (valued at $5,000)! - compliments of ATCOenergy
This match is critical for our standings and has playoff implications. We need a win to secure our spot at number two in the CPL. Let's pack the stands, cheer on the team, and create memories together as Cavalry FC looks to close out the regular season in style!
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from October 9, 2024
- Fan Appreciation October 12 - Cavalry FC
- Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC October 12 - Atletico Ottawa
- CBC Sports to Provide Broadcast Coverage of 2024 Canadian Premier League Final - CPL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cavalry FC Stories
- Fan Appreciation October 12
- Cavalry FC Clinches 2024 Canadian Premier League Playoff Berth
- Cavalry FC to Visit Valour FC in Canadian Premier League Regular Season Finale
- Cavalry FC Confirms Roster for Remainder of 2024 Canadian Premier League Season
- Cavalry FC Sign Midfielder Jay Herdman on Loan from Vancouver Whitecaps FC