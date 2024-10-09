Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC October 12

October 9, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa celebration

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Matt Zambonin / Freestyle Photography) Atlético Ottawa celebration

OTTAWA, ON- Atlético Ottawa has clinched a home playoff match as the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) regular season nears its climax. Ottawa is guaranteed to finish no lower than 4th-place, confirming playoff soccer at TD Place later this month and eyes are on finishing second to give Atleti the chance to host another final in the capital.

Last weekend, 10-man Ottawa fell to a narrow defeat away to York United (1-0). Now, the team travels back to Southern Ontario to face recently crowned CPL Regular Season Champions Forge FC. Atlético's last regular season home match will occur on Saturday, October 19. Click here to read more.

Here's everything you need to know before Saturday's clash in Hamilton.

Atlético Ottawa sits in second place in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table after 25 matches in the 2024 season (10-10-6), trailing Calgary in second place by two points.

Last time out in the CPL, Atlético lost away to York United (1-0).

Last time out in the CPL, Forge FC (1st place, 15-5-6) defeated Valour FC in Winnipeg, clinching the CPL Regular Season title (1-0).

Atlético Ottawa has a guaranteed home match, at TD Place, in the 2024 CPL playoffs.

Click here to read more about the CPL playoff format and the implications of each club's league table finishing position.

Striker Rubén del Campo leads the race for the Golden Boot with 11 goals, ahead of York forward Brian Wright (9 goals).

Del Campo needs one more goal to break the record for goals scored in a single CPL season by an Atlético player.

This is the fourth and final Regular Season match between Ottawa and Forge (2-0-1).

Atlético emerged victorious in the first two encounters of the season, dispatching Forge 3-0 and 4-3 at TD Place.

Forge got revenge as Atlético visited Tim Horton's Field for the first time in 2024, defeating Ottawa 3-0.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 4W-3D-12L; 16 goals scored, 36 goals conceded.

2024 CPL PLAYOFF PICTURE: At a glance...

League leaders Forge FC (50 points) has clinched the CPL Sheild, having been crowned Regular Season Champions following their victory last weekend.

Atlético Ottawa sits in third place (40pts) and has clinched a home match in the 2024 Playoffs.

Ottawa trails Cavalry FC (2nd - 42 pts) by two points and leads York United (4th - 39pts) by one.

Cavalry and York both have confirmed home playoff matches, with league positions yet to be decided.

Calvary finishes the season at home to Halifax Wanderers FC (8th - 27pts) and away to Valour FC (7th - 27pts)

York finishes the season at home to Pacific FC (6th - 28pts) and away to Halifax.

Vancouver FC (5th - 28pts) currently occupies 5th place and a final playoff spot, level on points with Pacific and one point ahead of Valour and Halifax who are also tied for points.

The battle for the final playoff spot will go down to the final day of the season.

Atlético Ottawa celebration

(Matt Zambonin / Freestyle Photography)

