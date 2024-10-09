CBC Sports to Provide Broadcast Coverage of 2024 Canadian Premier League Final

Toronto, ON - The final step on the quest to lift the Canadian Premier League's coveted North Star Cup and earn the title of 2024 Champions of the country's men's professional soccer league will play out on CBC Sports this coming November, when the 2024 CPL Final is broadcast live by Canada's public broadcaster.

The preeminent match of the 2024 CPL calendar will be played on Saturday, Nov. 9, with broadcast coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on CBC, CBC Gem and cbcsports.ca.

The location of the Final will be decided on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT), when the top two teams from this year's regular season standings meet in their first match of the 2024 CPL Playoffs to battle for home field advantage on Nov. 9. Forge FC will host that decisive match, as winners of the 2024 regular season, at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont.; its opponent will be decided by the nail-biting conclusion of the League's 28-game calendar on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Coverage of the CPL Final will feature CBC Sports' Andi Petrillo leading an on-site panel alongside analysts Gareth Wheeler and Kristian Jack, who will also report from pitch-side, and former York United FC defender Jordan Wilson.

"The 2024 CPL Final is the marquee event on our annual calendar, and we are thrilled to partner with CBC Sports to ensure Canadian soccer fans from coast to coast to coast can tune in and see which club will lift the North Star Cup," said Mark Noonan, Commissioner, Canadian Premier League, and CEO, Canadian Soccer Business. "As we build toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sharing our high-quality product, talented players and historic matches with as wide an audience as possible is paramount. We are grateful to our friends at CBC Sports, who not only recognize what we are building with the CPL but also see the opportunity to tap into the rapidly growing audience for soccer across the country."

The champion of the 2024 CPL Final will also clinch the League's second berth in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, the annual continental club competition contested by the top teams from North and Central American and the Caribbean.

The 2024 CPL Awards, which honour the best in individual performances over the course of the 2024 CPL regular season, will be streamed live on CBC Gem and cbcsports.ca on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). The awards will also be hosted by Petrillo with appearances by current and former CPL players and coaches, as well as special guests from the Canadian soccer community. Winners of the 2024 CPL Awards will each walk away with a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art designed by artists from Kinngait (Cape Dorset) and Mittimatalik (Pond Inlet), Nunavut and carved by Ruben Komangapik. Learn more about the CPL's unique individual awards, and view past winners, here.

The 2024 CPL Final will also be available to subscribers of OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada, through the OneSoccer.ca website, via Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV devices and with the OneSoccer app for iOS and Android devices. OneSoccer is also available as a linear channel on Optik TV (Ch. 980), the pay-TV service operated by TELUS, as well as on streaming service fuboTV Canada.

Fans of Canadian soccer can catch the final two weeks of the thrilling 2024 CPL regular season, which will culminate in The Outcome! Presented By TonyBet on Oct. 19, when all eight CPL clubs will compete concurrently for the first time in league history at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. All four matches will be available for free on OneSoccer's YouTube channel, accessible by soccer fans across the country and around the world. All five matches of the 2024 CPL Playoffs, which begin on Wednesday, Oct. 23, will also be available on OneSoccer.

