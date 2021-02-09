Fallis Returning to River Dragons

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are excited to announce the return of Chase Fallis to the team for the 2021 season.

Fallis is going into his fourth year as a professional and already has games played in the 2020-21 season after a brief stint with the Birmingham Bulls. His two games played against the Pensacola Ice Flyers and the Huntsville Havoc marked his SPHL debut.

Prior to that SPHL debut, Fallis has three years of FPHL experience totalling 137 games and 109 points (42G-67A) between Carolina and Columbus. Last season with the River Dragons Fallis amassed 28 points (9G-19A) in 45 games.

Prior to turning pro, Fallis is a three-time junior champion in the HJHL with the Okotoks Bisons (2010-11, 11-12, 12-13) and captained the team en route to their third championship in that span.

