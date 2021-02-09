Caffrey Called up to Macon Mayhem

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are announcing the call-up of goaltender Jacob Caffrey to the Macon Mayhem today.

Caffrey was a free agent signing for the River Dragons in May 2020, however since that signing the team has yet to play a game. This is Caffrey's second-callup in as many months, he was previously called up to the Pensacola Ice Flyers but did not appear in between the pipes while he was up there this season.

Previously, Caffrey appeared in a game with Pensacola back in the 2017-18 season and made 31 appearances for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs after that season posting at 13-10 record with Roanoke in 2018-19.

