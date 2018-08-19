Extra-Inning Rally Lifts Hens over Wings

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Mud Hens rallied for two runs on four consecutive singles in the bottom of the 10th inning to defeat the Rochester Red Wings 4-3 on Sunday before a sold-out crowd of 8,983 at Fifth Third Field.

Trailing 3-2 entering the last of the 10th, Harold Castro started the inning on second in place of first baseman Edwin Espinal. Chad Huffman entered the contest as a pinch-hitter, leading off the frame with a line-drive single into right to put runners on the corners with nobody down. Pete Kozma then restored parity with a base hit through the left side that plated Castro and sent the Mud Hens (63-62) back to the top of the order.

With men on first and second, Daz Cameron lifted a bloop single into shallow right to load the bases for Jacob Robson, who hit a hard ground ball through the right side to score pinch-runner Warwick Saupold and complete a thrilling 4-3 come-from-behind victory.

Jacob Turner delivered seven strong innings on the mound for Toledo, surrendering one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out four. Zac Houston was unable to preserve the Mud Hens' one-run lead, but Caleb Thielbar was credited with his fourth win of the campaign despite allowing an unearned run in the top of the 10th.

Robson notched his second three-hit game in his last three starts, going 3-for-5 with a trio of singles, an RBI and a run scored. Kade Scivicque finished 2-for-3 with two singles, while Dawel Lugo went 1-for-4 with a two-run single.

Rochester (56-68) opened the scoring with a run in the top of the fourth. Nick Gordon and Gregorio Petit recorded back-to-back flyouts to start the inning, but Kennys Vargas put the Red Wings in front with a solo home run to deep right.

The Mud Hens grabbed the lead with a two-out rally in the bottom of the sixth stanza. Robson and Jason Krizan each pulled singles into right before Christin Stewart walked to jam the bases. Lugo then lined a single into left to knock in Robson and Krizan and give Toledo a 2-1 edge.

Toledo's slim advantage remained intact until the visitors manufactured a run in their half of the ninth. Byron Buxton picked up a leadoff walk, advancing into scoring position on a passed ball. After Gregorio Petit drew a walk of his own to place runners on first and second with two outs, Vargas singled into left to plate Buxton and knot the score at 2-2.

Rochester recaptured the lead with another run in the top of the 10th inning. LaMonte Wade started the inning on second, and was joined on the basepaths by Jon Kemmer after the latter was hit by a pitch with one out. Juan Graterol's lone hit of the night put the Red Wings back in front, as he singled softly into right to bring home Wade and make it a 3-2 ballgame heading into the bottom of the frame.

What's Next:

The Mud Hens head to Kentucky on Tuesday to open a three-game series against the Louisville Bats. First pitch from Louisville Slugger Field is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2018 Prospect Watch):

6. OF Christin Stewart: 0-for-3, walk

8. OF Daz Cameron: 0-for-4

9. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: DNP (DL)

14. IF Dawel Lugo: 1-for-3, single, two RBI

16. OF Jacob Robson: 3-for-5, three singles, RBIstolen base, run

20. RHP Bryan Garcia: DNP (DL)

21. LHP Matt Hall: DNP

22. LHP Tyler Alexander: DNP

Hens Notes:

- Sunday's attendance of 8,983 marked the Mud Hens' 19th sellout of the season and 482nd in Fifth Third Field history.

- The Mud Hens are 3-3 in extra innings this season, while Rochester owns a 6-11 record.

- In search of its first postseason berth since 2007, Toledo trails Indianapolis by 4.5 games in the West Division standings and sits 3.5 games behind Columbus in the Wild Card race.

- The Detroit Tigers on Sunday recalled LHP Daniel Stumpf from the Mud Hens. In a corresponding move, Detroit designated RHP Zach McAllister for assignment.

