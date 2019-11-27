Extended Hours for the Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field During Holiday Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - With the holiday season here, the TinCaps are offering fans extended hours to shop at The Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field. In the weeks before Christmas, The Orchard will remain open until 8 p.m. on weeknights and also be open on Saturdays.

See the complete 2019 holiday season store schedule below.

The Orchard features hats, hoodies, jerseys, shirts, and much more from brands like Nike, Under Armour, '47, and Columbia. Beyond team gear for all ages and sizes, the store's selection includes baseball cards, toys, and other novelty items. Fans also can buy

tickets to Opening Day 2020 at Parkview Field on April 13 when the TinCaps host the Cincinnati Reds-affiliated Dayton Dragons on a Family Feast Night presented by U.S. Foods with $1 food items.

Brand new in The Orchard, fans can purchase Manzanas Luchadoras ("Fighting Apples") hats and t-shirts. The TinCaps will take on their Manzanas Luchadoras identity for six games during the 2020 season as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la DiversiÃ³n ("Fun Cup").

Gift cards are available to purchase at The Orchard, too. Shoppers also can use "TinCash" from 2019, while "TinCash" for the 2020 season is available to buy.

Out of 160 teams in Minor League Baseball, the TinCaps have ranked among the top 25 in merchandise sales in nine of the last 10 years, as their apple logo has become beloved not only in Fort Wayne, but across the country and even abroad.

Note: The TinCaps won't have a satellite shop open at Glenbrook Square Mall this year.

Where to Park

Fans shopping at The Orchard Team store can park for FREE in the team's Silver Lot, located at the corner of Ewing St. and Brackenridge St. (Metered street parking is subject to availability.)

Where to Enter the Store

While Parkview Field's gates are open to the public daily until dusk, The Orchard Team Store entrance at the corner of Ewing St. and Brackenridge St. also will be open.

The Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field 2019 Holiday Season Hours

- Wednesday, Nov. 27: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Friday, Nov. 29: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

- Saturday, Nov. 30: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

- Monday, Dec. 2: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

- Tuesday, Dec. 3: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

- Wednesday, Dec. 4: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

- Thursday, Dec. 5: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

- Friday, Dec. 6: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

- Monday, Dec. 9: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Tuesday, Dec. 10: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Wednesday, Dec. 11: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Thursday, Dec. 12: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Friday, Dec. 13: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Saturday, Dec. 14: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

- Monday, Dec. 16: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Tuesday, Dec. 17: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Wednesday, Dec. 18: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Thursday, Dec. 19: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Friday, Dec. 20: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Saturday, Dec. 21: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

- Tuesday, Dec. 24: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

- Thursday, Dec. 26: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

- Friday, Dec. 27: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

- Saturday, Dec. 28: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

