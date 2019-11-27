Update on 2019 HolidayFest "Night of Lights"

November 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





FORT WAYNE, Ind. - A change has been made to the schedule for the 2019 Downtown Fort Wayne HolidayFest featuring the "Night of Lights." Due to a High Wind Warning issued by the National Weather Service in effect until 9 p.m., the scheduled fireworks show at Parkview Field will not take place. However, the ballpark will be open for fans, including discounted concessions on the concourse from 6-9 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Parkview Field's Suite Level Lounge for Wednesday night will still receive their full scheduled service. The Renee Gonzalez Trio, a jazz group, has been added to the entertainment lineup, performing live Christmas music in the Suite Level Lounge.

All fans at the ballpark on Wednesday night will be treated to holiday-themed entertainment on Parkview Field's video board, with a video board holiday light show set for 8 p.m.

Parkview Field's concourse concessions menu on Wednesday night includes $1 items, like hot cocoa, coffee, hot dogs, and chips, as well as discounts on chicken tenders, fries, fried chicken sandwiches, cheeseburgers, popcorn, pretzels, beer, wine, and more.

The Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field will also be open for fans, with tickets to Opening Day 2020 for the TinCaps now on sale.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from November 27, 2019

Update on 2019 HolidayFest "Night of Lights" - Fort Wayne TinCaps

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.