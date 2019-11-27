'Midnight on Main' Returns to Dow Diamond

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons and Sound Productions are excited to announce the 8th annual Midnight on Main celebration will be held at Dow Diamond to ring in 2020! This year's party will be on Tuesday, December 31, with doors opening at 8 p.m.

Dow Diamond's concourse will be transformed into two separate nightclubs featuring live music and DJ's, along with a lounge for watching the night's biggest sporting events. Sound Productions will be providing the hottest dance music, as well as an amazing sound and light show. Jedi Mind Trip be performing live inside the enclosed concourse. The event will feature cash bars stocked with beer, wine and mixed drinks. Food will also be available for purchase.

"We're happy to be back at Dow Diamond for another year and we're very excited to have Jedi Mind Trip as our band this year," owner of Sound Productions Jim Paetschow said. "They played here for Midnight on Main two years ago and the party was sold out. Tickets are already selling fast for this year."

General admission tickets are $25 and will be sold right until midnight on New Year's Eve. VIP tickets are $125 each and include drinks, strolling dinner, hors d'oeuvres, and access to the VIP area in the Great Lakes Reserve. VIP tickets will be sold until 2 p.m. on December 31.

All tickets are on sale now at the Dow Diamond box office and online at Loons.com. Guests must be 21 years of age or older.

The box office will open at 5 p.m. on the day of the event and will remain open throughout the night for attendees to purchase tickets.

Parking will be free and bus shuttles will be available for transportation following the event to and from Dow Diamond's rear parking lot. A coat check will be available.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

