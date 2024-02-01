Express to Partner with Eau Claire South YMCA in 2024

Eau Claire, WI - The Express are excited to announce their partnership with the Eau Claire South YMCA for the 2024 season. Formerly Eau Claire Fitness, the Eau Claire South YMCA officially joined the YMCA family in January 2024. The Eau Claire South YMCA will serve as the exclusive workout facility of the Eau Claire Express, providing our athletes with the equipment and services they need to perform at the top of their game.

"For the last few years, we have had the privilege of working with Eau Claire Fitness, previously Gold's Gym, and their location quickly became where our players desired to go in the summer. So when we learned that the YMCA would be taking over Eau Claire Fitness, it was an easy choice to continue our partnership with them. We are excited to see what this new partnership will bring," said Eau Claire Express General Manager Sammi Kreuser-Costello.

The Eau Claire South YMCA is located at 3225 Lorch Ave., Eau Claire, WI, and is open Monday - Friday 5 am - 9 pm, and Saturday - Sunday 7 am - 7 pm. They offer a variety of amenities including a cardio deck, resistance machines, a pool and sauna, personal training, group exercise classes, and more! Learn more about memberships and their offerings: https://www.ymca-cv.org/ecsouthymca

