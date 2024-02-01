Kohler Credit Union Announced as 2024 Season Presenting Sponsor

Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks are excited to welcome Kohler Credit Union as the new season presenting sponsor for the organization. The new partnership is a three-year deal where Kohler Credit Union will be the season presenting sponsor for the 2024, 2025, and 2026 seasons. Kohler Credit Union has been a partner of the Chinooks for over a decade.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kohler Credit Union as our season presenting sponsor. They have been a longtime partner of the team and we are very excited to take our partnership to the next level. Our two teams have been hard at work on several new initiatives that will not only add to our game day and fan experience but impact our local community as well. Thank you to the entire team at Kohler Credit Union as we embark on this new partnership," stated Chinooks General Manager Eric Snodgrass.

The Chinooks and Kohler Credit Union will be working together on many different partnership initiatives for the upcoming season. We will be hosting a community event for our fans and local residents this summer, stay tuned for more details. Kohler Credit Union will be the official sponsor of Gill's Minnows Kids Club where parents can register their children for the club to receive free tickets and more. Registration for the kids club will open this spring. They will also be the presenting sponsor for one of our bobblehead giveaways and our annual magnet schedule giveaway on Opening Day, May 31st.

Kohler Credit Union will also have a lasting impression in and around Moonlight Graham Field during the upcoming season 12. They have also expanded their partnership to some of our organization's other initiatives such as being a team sponsor for our Jr. Chinooks program and a sponsor of Gill's Walk Off for Cancer.

"Kohler Credit Union is excited to expand our existing partnership with the Lakeshore Chinooks as the Presenting Sponsor for the next three seasons. We believe that our shared commitment to our communities helps shape this partnership into a win for everyone involved. We look forward to working with the Lakeshore Chinooks throughout the next three seasons and are thrilled to welcome everyone at Moonlight Graham Field starting opening day," said Kirsten Coenen, Community Development Manager for Kohler Credit Union.

Kohler Credit Union is a $615 million not-for-profit, financial cooperative, owned and governed by its members. Membership is open to anyone who lives or works in Sheboygan, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington or Waukesha County; as well as their immediate family members and associations or organizations.

The 2024 season presented by Kohler Credit Union gets underway on Monday, May 27th with the home opener at Moonlight Graham Field set for Friday, May 31st. Ticket memberships, mini-game packages, and group ticket opportunities are available now. Single-game tickets go on sale May 1st. For tickets or more information, visit lakeshorechinooks.com.

