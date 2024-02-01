Kalamazoo Growlers Sign Three Virginia Cavaliers: Erik Becker, Mark Gialluisi and Antonio Perrotta

Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers have announced the signings of University of Virginia freshman Antonio Perrotta, Erik Becker and Mark Gialluisi. The trio's summer will mark the fourth consecutive season that multiple Virginia Cavaliers will play in Kalamazoo.

The Charlottesville to Kalamazoo connection has continued to be a stepping stone for many young players including both Jake and Zack Gelof, Ethan O'Donnell, as well as current Cavaliers in Henry Godbout, Anthony Stephan, and All-American Griff O'Ferrall.

Antonio Perrotta starts off the 'Hoo to Zoo signings as the top ranked first basemen and third overall player in the 2023 class from the state of Maryland. Originally from Rockville, the left handed slugger attended Georgetown Prep, just about 25 minutes north of the White House. Keeping the K-Zoo connection strong, Georgetown Prep is also the high school of 2018 Growler and current Cubs first baseman Matt Mervis. Perrotta dominated at the plate in his senior season, hitting .410 while leading the Hoyas to a fourth-consecutive Interstate Athletic Conference championship. At 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Perrotta will be a power threat each and every night at the plate and looks to get consistent at bats with Virginia this spring. After playing on the Phillies National Scout Team, Perrotta played for the Vermont Lake Monsters in the Futures League following his senior year. With 40 hits in 43 games, Perrotta helped the Monsters reach the FCBL championship game. Following the summer, he was named an Adam Keenan Award recipient, recognizing players who exemplify outstanding attitude, character, and sportsmanship.

Erik Becker continues the second/third baseman line to Kalamazoo as the rangy 6-foot-3, 190 pound left-handed hitter is set to be a legitimate contributor in the Growlers lineup. Originally from Theills, New York, Becker won back to back New Jersey state championships at Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey. Across three seasons on varsity at Don Bosco, Becker hit .378 with 41 RBI and 39 extra-base hits while being named to the New Jersey All-State Second-Team his senior year. In the class of 2023, Becker was ranked as the fourth best player and second best shortstop in the state of New York by Perfect Game. Following graduation, Becker played 24 games for the Vermont Lake Monsters in the Futures League alongside now Growler teammate Antonio Perrotta. In 24 games, Becker hit over .280 driving in 13 RBI. The strong lefty bat could be a mainstay in the Virginia lineup and is a welcomed one to Kalamazoo.

Another New Jersey prep baseball star coming to Kalamazoo is Mark Gialluisi. Originally from Westfield, New Jersey, Gialluisi went to St. Joseph's Prep, finishing as South Jersey runners-up in his senior year. In three full seasons with the Falcons, Gialluisi hit .450 with 44 extra-base hits and 44 RBI. Across 65 games during his junior and senior seasons, Gialluisi recorded hits in all but nine games. With a quick and violent swing, Gialluisi's power will be a factor this summer. The 5-foot-11, 205 pound catcher was the third overall backstop and 15th ranked player in New Jersey by Perfect Game for the class of 2023 and was named a 3rd-Team All American by the ABCA his senior season. Much like Perrotta and Becker, Gialluisi decided to face college competition after his senior year, playing for the Brockton Rox in the Futures League, appearing in 24 games.

