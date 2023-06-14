Express Score Early and Often to Split the Series

June 14, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release







Minot N.D. - The Express capped off their 4-game series in Minot with a win over the hometown Hot Tots with a final score of 14-8.

There was pop in the bats of the Eau Claire squad early, as they tacked runs on the board in the first three consecutive innings. Bronson Rivera (Hawaii) got things started off in the top of the 1st with a double to the right fielder, which scored Rayth Petersen (UIC). This was followed up by a Dylan O'Connell (St. Thomas) double which drove in another 2 runs in the form of Rivera and Reed Latimer (Montevallo).

In the 2nd inning of play, the Trains were hungry for more as Ryan Nagelbach (UIC) stepped up and smoked a home run over the right field wall, his 4th of the young season. After a couple more runners reached, O'Connell followed suit and hit a homer of his own over the center field fence, which again drove in the baserunners Latimer and Rivera. A few more singles and some crafty baserunning brought the 2nd inning runs total to 6.

In the bottom of that same inning, the Hot Tots responded with 4 runs of their own, bringing the game within reach, but ultimately the Minot Men were unable to close the gap.

Jacob Taggart (Utah Tech), Kale Hopke (NDSU), Cal Higgins (WKU), and Matt Helwig (Lewis) were the 4 arms used in the game. Hopke was awarded the win after throwing for 3 innings, giving up 0 hits, 0 runs, and striking out 2 batters.

Ryan Nagelbach earned himself NWL Player of the Night Honors after going 3 for 6 with a Home Run, Triple, 2 RBI, and 2 runs scored on the night. His bat, and others in the Eau Claire lineup propelled the team to a win to finish off their North Dakota road trip with a win.

The Express will have a day off before coming back home for their game on Thursday, June 15th at Carson Park. They will face the Duluth Huskies with the first pitch coming at 6:35 p.m. CST. Be sure to stop out to the game and get a free T-shirt courtesy of the Eau Claire Career Development Center!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.