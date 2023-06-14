Bismarck, ND Baseball Team Announces Missouri River Motorboaters Rebrand

(Bismarck, ND) - In honor of summertime, pontoons and the mighty Missouri River, the Bismarck Larks baseball team of the Northwoods League will change their name to the Missouri River Motorboaters for one game on July 27.

The players and coaches will wear special-designed hats and jerseys for the game against the Rochester Honkers at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark Home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field.

Jerseys will be auctioned off during the game with all net proceeds benefiting a local charity. The team also has a variety of summer themed t-shirts, tank tops, hats, and other merchandise for sale now at mrmotorboaters.com.

"The Missouri River holds a special place in Bismarck's heart as well as every other city the 2,341 miles of water passes through," said Bismarck Larks Owner and CEO John Bollinger. "We wanted to create a brand that connected with our boat loving fans, but also fans from all over the country that love their summertimes on the water."

The Motorboaters gives a nod to boat captains as the logo is designed with the motorboat engine as the character wearing sunglasses, a boat captain's hat, and motoring a pontoon. Additionally, the pontoon boat's paddle features a baseball bat knob and the colors are designed to give off a fun, summer vibe.

The Missouri River is the longest river in the United States beginning in Three Forks, Montana and stopping in Missouri where it connects to the Mississippi River. It passes through the states of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as receives river water from the Canadian provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

