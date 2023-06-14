Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley Awarded Softball Equipment Through Share the Glove Initiative

Waterloo, Iowa - In conjunction with the Northwoods League Foundation, the Waterloo Bucks are proud to announce the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley have been named the recipient of this year's Share the Glove Equipment Grant Program. Twenty-three Northwoods League communities will receive a grant from the Foundation.

The Bucks received numerous applicants in the sixth year of the grant and are proud to have an impact in providing this equipment to an organization in the area. The Bucks will make an on-field presentation to representatives of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley before a Bucks game this season.

"We are really excited to receive this Share the Glove Grant from the Northwoods League Foundation, and especially the Waterloo Bucks," said George Phillips, Program Director with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley. "These items will give our members a chance to experience participating in softball and baseball activities. Sports are very important to the growth and development of youth, as they instill teamwork, leadership, self-discipline, and continuous improvement."

The Northwoods League Foundation is donating over $45,000 in youth Rawlings baseball and softball equipment this spring throughout the footprint of the league. Each grant includes one set of catcher's gear, ten fielding gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats, and one bucket of practice balls. Eleven baseball grants and twelve softball grants are being awarded in total throughout the NWL's footprint. The Share the Glove initiative was developed to encourage participation in youth baseball and softball activities in NWL communities. Northwoods League affiliates promoted the grant and collected applications from youth organizations in their local markets this winter and spring.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley's mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens.

