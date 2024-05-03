Expo '74 and Cafecitos Debut this Weekend at Avista Stadium

May 3, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







We're gearing up for one of the biggest weekends of the year at Avista Stadium with Storybook Princesses, (2) spectacular post-game firework shows, and the debut of our Expo '74 uniforms on Saturday and Cafecitos uniforms on Sunday. Hit the links below to reserve your seats now!

- Friday, May 3rd - Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night presented by Spokane Tribe Casino & KEY 101

- Saturday, May 4th - Expo '74 Celebration & Fireworks presented by Holliday Heating + Cooling + Electric & K-102 Country

FIRST THREE GAMES VS. EUGENE EMERALDS

Thursday, May 2nd: Indians southpaw Sean Sullivan was sensational but Eugene pounced on a leaky Spokane bullpen as the visitors topped the Indians, 7-2, in front of 2,009 fans and 106 dogs at Avista Stadium for SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night presented by SCRAPS.

Wednesday, May 1st: Chase Dollander continued his early season dominance and the Indians withstood a late rally from Eugene as the home squad emerged victorious, 6-4, in front of 1,929 fans at Avista Stadium for Smokey Bear Night presented by Great Resort Vacations & 94.1 The Bear.

Tuesday, April 30th: Eugene scored once in each of the first three innings and cruised from there as the visiting Emeralds defeated the Indians, 3-1, in front of 3,596 fans at Avista Stadium for the Education Day Game.

Expo '74 Special Offer

Catch the "Spirit of '74" with this special ticket offer that includes (1) Upper Box Seat, (1) Indians Dog, and (1) bag of chips for just $19.74! Available for all four (4) of our Expo '74 games this year.

