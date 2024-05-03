McElvain's Gem Spoiled by Walk-off Loss

PASCO, WA - Canadians starter Chris McElvain - the return in the Santiago Espinal trade at the end of March - turned in his finest outing since joining the Blue Jays organization, but a late rally from the Tri-City Dust Devils [Angels] handed the C's a 3-2 loss Thursday night at Gesa Stadium.

The right-hander retired the first six hitters of the game before a walk, a sacrifice bunt, an infield hit and a steal had two men in scoring position and one out in the bottom of the third. McElvain proceeded to strike out the next two batters to strand a pair and keep the game scoreless.

After another run-free inning in the fourth, Vancouver broke through on offense in the top of the fifth. Brenna Orf walked, Jean Arnaez singled for the first C's hit of the game and Estiven Machado's bloop base hit to left scored Orf from second to break the scoreless tie. A hit by pitch loaded the bases for Ryan McCarty, who delivered a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

McElvain surrendered the lone run of his outing in the bottom of that inning when a one-out single and a two-out double cut the lead to a single score, but the Thompson Station, TN native got out of the inning with no further damage then worked around a one-out single in the sixth to complete his first quality start of the season. His final line: 6.0 IP/4 H/1 R/1 BB/5 K.

Johnathan Lavallee (H, 2) and Anders Tolhurst (H, 1) kept the 2-1 lead intact with a scoreless inning of relief apiece, though the Dust Devils would mount a ninth inning rally to steal a win. Alberta native Matt Coutney started the home half of the final frame with a first pitch, wind-aided double into the left-centre field gap, Werner Blakely walked and Mason Martin laid down a bunt that turned into a base hit. With the bases loaded and no outs, closer Chay Yeager (BS, 1/L, 0-2) struck out the next batter to set up a potential game-ending double play, but Jorge Ruiz rolled a 1-0 pitch through the 5.5 hole and into left field for the game-winning hit to beat the Canadians 3-2. It was Vancouver's first walk-off loss of the season and Tri-City's first such win.

All four C's hits in the game were singles, though they did work five walks and were plunked twice. Arnaez was the only hitter to record multiple knocks on the night.

The Canadians go back to work Friday aiming to secure a series split. Kevin Miranda takes the ball for the C's opposite Dust Devils southpaw Erik Rivera. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Listen to RE/MAX Canadians Baseball on Sportsnet 650.

The Canadians return to Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium Tuesday, May 7 to being the third homestand of the year as they host the Everett AquaSox [Mariners]. Tickets are available now by calling 604-872-5232 or visiting CanadiansBaseball.com.

