AquaSox Rally Comes up Short

May 3, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Neyfy Castillo's seventh inning grand slam propelled the Hillsboro Hops to a 6-4 victory over Everett Thursday evening at Funko Field.

The AquaSox struck first in the bottom of the third inning on an RBI double by Brock Rodden, marking his fourth double. Leading 1-0, Hillsboro claimed the lead in the top of the fourth, jumping ahead 2-1. Hillsboro's lead was short-lived though as the AquaSox tied the game in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI sacrifice fly by Bill Knight.

Locked in a 2-2 battle, the AquaSox broke the tie in the bottom of the sixth inning. Following Ben Williamson's tenth double and a walk by Knight, Axel Sanchez knocked a 2-RBI single to center field that allowed Williamson and Knight to score to give the Frogs a 4-2 lead. Williamson is hitting .340 and has six hits in his last four games.

Ultimately, the lead did not stick as Castillo's grand slam set the Hops ahead 6-4. Jared Sundstrom hit a ninth-inning sacrifice fly to cut the Hops' lead to one, but it would not be quite enough as Hillsboro needed no more runs to secure victory.

On the mound for the Sox was southpaw Brandyn Garcia. Garcia spun five innings of three-hit ball, allowing only two runs while striking out six. He has allowed two runs or fewer in four of his appearances this season. Shaddon Peavyhouse threw 1.2 innings in relief and Jimmy Kingsbury threw 1.1 innings. Pitching the ninth was Jason Ruffcorn, who threw his seventh scoreless inning of the year.

Offensively for Everett, Rodden and Williamson led the team with a pair of hits each. RJ Schreck, Gabriel Moncada, Victor Labrada, and Sanchez also all hit safely with Moncada tallying a double. Sanchez led the team in RBIs with two, and Knight, Rodden, and Sundstrom all had one. Williamson scored twice and the Frogs walked five times during the game.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow afternoon we will celebrate our second Funko Friday of 2024! The first 2,500 fans will receive a mystery Funko POP! Giveaway upon entering the stadium gates courtesy of Funko. It is also a BECU Family Night game. Fans can enjoy $8.00 Field Reserved tickets, a maximum of eight per person while supplies last. Come take the day off of work or school and spend your Friday afternoon at the ballpark! The First pitch from right-hander Ty Cummings is at 1:05 PM.

