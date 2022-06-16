Explosive Offense Contiues in 11-2 Win against Mississippi

Birmingham (24-35) extended their win streak to four games with an impressive 11-2 win over the Braves (26-33). RHP Kaleb Roper (1-4) received the win after entering the contest in the third inning and holding off Mississippi until the final out.

In similar fashion to Tuesday night's game, the Barons bats pounced early on the Braves starter; following a relatively quick first inning, the Birmingham offense inundated RHP Tanner Gordon in the top of the second with nine runs on nine hits before he was pulled from the mound.

Runs batted in was the name of the game in the top half of the second with five RBI singles (Read, Gonzalez, Burt, Rodriguez, and Sosa); two RBI doubles (Dawkins and Neslony); and one RBI triple (Read).

Birmingham opener, LHP Garrett Davila, began the game with a solid outing, allowing only one hit across two innings pitched. With a comfortable 11-0 lead, Roper entered the game in the third and remained on mound through the end. The Braves managed to collect two runs in the fourth, but Roper and the Barons defense held firm to squander any chance of a comeback.

Following the explosive second, Birmingham bats were stifled by the Braves relievers who compiled ten strikeouts across the remaining 7.2 innings. Ian Dawkins provided a small offensive spark in the top of the seventh to tack on the final eleventh run.

The Barons look to continue their streak against the Braves with RHP Scott Blewett on the mound on Thursday, first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

