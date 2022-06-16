Trash Pandas Explore Negro League History

Baseball is a game built on its history, with the sacrifices of players' past paving the way for today's stars to shine brightest. In Alabama, that history is especially significant, with professional baseball's roots in the state dating back more than a century.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are the newest addition to Alabama's rich baseball history, blasting off with the inaugural season in 2021. This week, the Trash Pandas will celebrate the history with Negro League Tribute Night on Thursday, June 16.

The second annual Negro League Tribute Night at Toyota Field will feature appearances from former Negro League players Eugene Scruggs of the Detroit Stars and former Birmingham Black Baron Horace Moore. Also on the concourse will be a traveling exhibit from the Negro Southern League Museum in Birmingham.

During the Trash Pandas' road trip in Birmingham in May, several players and coaches visited the museum before a game, learning about the history of the game that is their passion. At the museum, the Trash Pandas explored a wide variety of Negro League memorabilia and artifacts, including uniforms, equipment, contracts, and even a hologram of the legendary Satchel Paige with a hologram of his arsenal on the mound to show movement on his pitches.

It was an eye-opening experience for the Trash Pandas, and a preview of what fans can expect on Thursday night.

"It's an awesome opportunity for the players. I'm really excited for them to be able to experience this," Trash Pandas Manager Andy Schatzley said. "It's incredibly informative and celebratory of a portion of the game that needs to be celebrated and recognized."

"Coming here and getting to take in the museum, it's definitely humbling and I'm also proud of the heritage of the people that came before me that paved the way for me to be able the game that I love today," said outfielder Torii Hunter Jr., who was recently promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake. "I'm extremely grateful, appreciative, and I'm also humbled because they endured a lot to get us to where we are now but I'm thankful for everything they've done and the contributions they've made to this game."

The exhibits featuring Negro League legends such as Paige, Josh Gibson, Willie Mays, and many more were especially meaningful to some, and it speaks to the overall message of the Negro Southern League Museum.

"We tell the story of black baseball through the eyes of Birmingham and the country," said Valerie Wilson, Project Manager for the Negro Southern League Museum. "It's so important to pay respect and homage to the players and their adventures."

The story behind many of the exhibits on display feature even greater significance, with each player paving their own success story. That message was felt by the Trash Pandas.

"The biggest thing is that people didn't care about what kind of bat was used or what kind of glove they had. They were just out there to play the game and be the best they could," Hunter Jr. said. "There were not a lot of excuses being made. It makes me take a step back and look at my career and how everything has gone for me. There's not many excuses for me to not go out there and play the game the right way because that's what they did, especially given the circumstances that they were in."

"It was nostalgic," Schatzley added. "Understanding that every player, these players included, have their own individual path to getting to where they want to be and being able to learn and empathize with the path of some players that came before these guys is awesome for the players to see."

"In the minor leagues you go from city to city, league to league, it's a grind," said Hitting Coach Kenny Hook. "I think it's important for them to understand the history of the Southern League. There's so much history here and it's something they are proud to be a part of."

"Being here and seeing all of the history. It's cool to be able to take a step back and see where our game was and how our game has grown," added pitcher Kolton Ingram.

Those thoughts echo what the museum is hoping to hear when players from other teams stop by throughout the season.

"It's extra special for us that current players respect their elders and want to learn about their history," Wilson said. "We're always excited when players take the time to come here and learn."

For more information on the Negro Southern League Museum in Birmingham, visit birminghamnlsm.org.

