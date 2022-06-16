Biscuits Cold at the Plate, Frozen 9-0

ï»¿MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (36-23) burnt the Montgomery Biscuits (23-29) as they shut them out 9-0. The Biscuits struggled again behind the plate as they only got five hits and have now lost two in a row.

The Trash Pandas opened with a bang, scoring three in the bottom of the third. A pair of RBI-doubles by Anthony Mulrine, and Preston Palmeiro contributed to two of them, with Orlando Martinez recording a sacrifice fly.

In the sixth, Rocket City piled in five more runs. Jeremiah Jackson started, putting three on the board with a three-run home run. Jackson has hit three home runs so far this series. Muline grounded out, but allowed Ryan Aguilar to score. The Trash Pandas walked out the inning and into the seventh up 8-0.

After scoring a run, Aguilar added an RBI to his stat sheet for the final run that put Rocket City up 9-0. Only five Biscuits recorded a hit, with Curtis Mead getting two. Grant Witherspoons' eight-game winning streak was snapped, while Curtis Mead tied the Biscuit 2022 on-base streak with Greg Jones with 17.

Montgomery sits 6.5 games behind first position after back-to-back loses. The Biscuits will try to bounce back Thursday when Jayden Murray (2-2, 3.45) faces Brett Kerry (2-2, 3.78).

