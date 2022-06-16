Explorers Walk off 7-6 in Extras

Sioux City, IA - Sioux City, IA - Kansas City Monarchs (20-9) encounter a two-game losing streak against the Sioux City Explorers (13-15) with a walk-off game-winning RBI courtesy of Blake Tiberi in the tenth inning.

It looked like it might be the Monarchs night when Kansas City got the scoring going early in the first inning. Darnell Sweeney and Kevin Santa both reached on base hits and both came home to score on a pair of RBI singles from Matt Adams and David Thompson to take a 2-0 lead.

Sioux City answered quickly with an RBI single of their own from Ademar Rifaela in the bottom first. Chase Harris hit a single to left field, and Nick Franklin was walked before Rifaela brought in Harris with a single to right field, putting one run on the board at 2-1.

The Monarchs kept the scoring going in back-to-back innings with a solo home run from Casey Gillaspie off of Sioux City starter Tyler Beardsley in the top second, making the score 3-1.

The Explorers tied it up in the third at three each with a two-run home run from Rifaela off Jon Harris.

Kansas City was quiet for two innings, but Adams reached base with a single to right field before Gillaspie hit a double to deep left-center to bring in Adams and to take back the lead at 4-3 going into the bottom of the sixth.

Neither starter figured in the decision. Monarchs starting pitcher Jon Harris went 5.2 innings, giving up six hits and three earned runs with five strikeouts while Explorers' starter Tyler Beardsley went six innings, giving up nine hits and four earned runs.

In the seventh, J.C. Escarra walked to lead off the inning before Darnell Sweeney doubled to left field. Kevin Santa drove in a pair of runs with a single to center, doubling the Monarchs lead at 6-3.

The Explorers were not going to go quietly as they added a run to the board in the bottom of the eighth. Nate Samson and Gabe Snyder both were walked by Monarchs pitcher Brandon Koch before Blake Tiberi delivered a base-hit single, bringing in Samson and cutting into the lead at 6-4. A pitching change to Jameson McGrane with two outs didn't deter Chase Harris as he delivered a game-tying two-RBI single as Snyder and Tiberi rounded the bases to tie the game at six.

In the top of the ninth, Joel Booker ran for Escarra who walked to start the inning. He then stole second base before advancing to third on a fielders choice. Gaby Guerrero reached first base on a walk, but the Monarchs left the two men stranded in scoring position when Matt Adams grounded into a fielders choice.

The game nearly did not go extra innings as the Monarchs escaped a bases-loaded no-out jam in the bottom of the ninth. Jameson McGrane hit Nick Franklin to start the inning before Rifaela and Samson both walked. With one out, the Monarchs would turn two on a line out to right by Trey Martin and a throw home from Guerrero to double up Franklin.

In the top of the 10th the Monarchs loaded the bases with two outs but could not crack closer Thomas McIlraith who got Alexis Olmeda to fly out to left to end the inning. The X's then got the walk-off RBI double from Blake Tiberi off Matt Blackham to win the game 7-6.

