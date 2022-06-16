LaValley Homers in Birds' Loss to Gary

Sioux Falls, SD - Gavin LaValley belted his fourth homerun of the season Wednesday night and the Sioux Falls offense pounded out 11 hits but it was Gary SouthShore who walked away with a 5-2 win at Sioux Falls Stadium.

LaValley's homerun came with two outs in the first inning but Jesus Marriaga tied the game with a solo blast of his own in the third. Gary then struck for three runs in their half of the fourth, giving the Railcats a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Wyatt Ulrich scored on a double play groundball in the seventh inning but the Railcats got the run back in their half of the ninth. The Birds would bring the tying run to the plate with one out in the bottom of the frame but a double play ended the game.

Eight different Canaries recorded a hit in the contest, with Wyatt Ulrich, Ozzie Martinez and Kona Quiggle each collecting two. The Canaries are 8-22 overall and will look to avoid the series sweep Thursday afternoon at 12:05pm.

