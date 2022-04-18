Everett Ends Road Trip with a Loss

Hillsboro, Oregon - Five different players scored multiple runs as the Hillsboro Hops (5-4) closed out the six-game series with a convincing 13-1 victory over the Everett AquaSox (3-5).

The Hops opened up the flood gates in the bottom of the second inning. Hillsboro hitters loaded the bases with back-to-back singles from Adrian Del Castillo and Tim Tawa followed by a walk to Caleb Roberts. Cam Coursey got the scoring started with a two-run single that drove home Del Castillo and Tawa for a 2-0 Hops lead. Ramses Malave then walked to reload the bases for Jose Curpa to pick up an RBI with another walk, scoring Roberts. AquaSox starting pitcher Jimmy Joyce was then called for a balk while facing Ryan Bliss which moved everyone up 90 feet, scoring Coursey and extending the lead to 4-0. Two more runs would score during the inning when Jorge Barrosa hit a grounder to AquaSox 3rd Baseman Justin Lavey. Lavey's to first base sailed wide of the bag, Malave and Curpa both scored to bring the Hops lead to 6-0.

The Hops would add to their lead in the third inning when Roberts doubled home Tawa which as followed by a Coursey single that brought home Roberts. The Hops led 8-0 after three innings.

The AquaSox scored their lone run in the Top of the fourth inning when Tyler Keenan walked and then came all the way around from first base when Spencer Packard lined a double down the first base line and all the way to the right field wall to make the score 8-1. Packard continues to lead the Northwest League with 8 RBI this season.

The Hops would score the game's final five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Curpa was hit by a Robert Winslow pitch with the bases loaded, forcing in another run as Del Castillo scored the Hops 9th run. Bliss then hit a bases clearing double into right field that scored Tawa, Coursey and Curpa, giving the Hops a 12-1 lead. Bliss would then score the game's final run one batter later when Barrosa drove him home with a double.

The Hops also received solid pitching performances for five different pitchers. Starter Luke Albright retired the first 11 AquaSox batters of the game and finished the day with five innings pitched, allowing two hits, one earned run, one walk and six strikeouts. Relievers Kyle Backhus, Marcos Tineo, Hugh Fisher, and Jose Santamaria each pitched one shutout inning as the AquaSox were held to three base hits for the game.

Mike Mokma threw two shutout innings, allowing only two hits and he struck out three batters. Mokma pitched 3.2 innings of shutout baseball in two appearances during the road trip. Max Roberts also threw a shutout inning to go along with the two other shutout innings that he pitched during the AquaSox 5-0 win against Hillsboro on Thursday.

The AquaSox will have an off day on Monday April 18 and then begin a 12 game homestand on Tuesday April 19. RHP Tim Elliott is scheduled to start on Tuesday against Tri City. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the pre-game show starts at 6:50 p.m. on 1380 AM/95.3 FM KRKO.

