Dust Devils Series Recap - April 12 - 17

The Dust Devils opened Gesa Stadium for the 2022 season with a series against the Vancouver Canadians, High-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tuesday's Opening Night matchup set the table for an exciting series, when the Dust Devils came back twice from early deficits to defeat Vancouver 7-5. After Tri-City comebacks in both the 2nd and 3rd innings, the game remained tied until the bottom of the 6th, when Kenyon Yovan drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Dust Devils a lead that would not be relinquished, moving the team to 4-0 to open 2022.

Wednesday would mark the Dust Devils first loss of the season, thanks in part to Vancouver hurler Chad Dallas throwing five no-hit innings in his professional debut. The Tennessee alum retired 15 straight batters after Kyren Paris drew a leadoff walk in the first inning, striking out eight Tri-City hitters along the way. Vancouver would go on to win 3-0.

After heavy rain led to unplayable field conditions on Thursday, the Dust Devils hosted just the second ever home doubleheader in team history on Friday afternoon (last 2013). Game 1 went to Vancouver 2-1, in a quick one hour and 40 minutes aided by the first enforcement of pitch clock and batter's box rules to hasten the pace of play. Game 2, despite being scheduled for just 7 innings, went 10 after a two-run 6th from Vancouver tied the game at 2-2. From there it was zeros across the scoreboard until the top of the 10th, when P.K. Morris of the Canadians hit a grand slam off Brandon Dufault, giving Vancouver a 6-2 lead. Tri-City would get the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the 10th but could not push the runs across.

The series would wrap up with a Sunday matinee, after more rain caused the postponement of Saturday night's matchup. The Canadians stormed out to an early 4-0 lead, with Riley Tirotta's 3-run home run leading the way in the top of the 1st inning. Tri-City would respond in the 3rd, with a Kyle Lovelace single and a Kyren Paris double down the right field line, making it 4-1. The Dust Devils would pull get two more in the bottom of the 4th inning, when another Lovelace hit and a Kyle Kasser sacrifice fly brought in two runs. That would be the extent of the Dust Devils damage though, eventually falling 8-3 in the series finale.

The Dust Devils will be on the road in Everett this week, to take on the AquaSox in a six-game series beginning Tuesday at 7:05pm. You can listen to the voice of the Dust Devils, Doug Taylor, on dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB First Pitch App.

