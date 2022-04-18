Emeralds Unable to Finish Opening Home Stand in the Win Column

The Emeralds fall to the Spokane Indians in the series finale 8-1.

Emeralds' LHP Nick Swiney got the nod today, but had a tough day on the mound.

He went 4 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K and finished with a 9.00 ERA

The lone run on the board for the Emeralds came off the bat of outfielder Hunter Bishop with a solo home run in the first.

Defense would be an achilles heel for the Emeralds as they had two errors on the night.

Emeralds' pitching would be another achilles heel for them as the pitching staff went 9 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 5 BB and 7 K.

The Emeralds will travel to Vancouver for the first time since 2019 to face the Vancouver Canadians. Game one will be on Tuesday April 19th.

First pitch is at 7:05 PM 6:50 PM pregame show on 95.3 The Score.

