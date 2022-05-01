Everett Can't Crack Spokane Pitching

EVERETT: The AquaSox came into the game on Sunday looking for their first back-to-back wins since April 22nd and 23rd, however their aspirations were shot down quickly. The Spokane Indians offense would score two runs in the first inning as catcher Ronaiker Palma and shortstop Julio Carreras each had RBI base hits.

Spokane would score three in the top of the second and four in the top of the third before the Everett bullpen got dialed in. Palma drove in four of the nine runs in the ballgame for Spokane, he would later have a two-run triple in the third.

Everett would finally score in the bottom of the eighth as right fielder Trent Tingelstad would single and a batter later, first baseman Dariel Gomez would hit a double to score Tingelstad. It was Gomez's third double of the season.

Robert Winslow, Bryan Pall, and Mike Mokma would combine for five shutout innings for the AquaSox allowing just two hits and punching out four batters along the way.

Altogether, Everett would have seven hits and score one run. Tingelstad would be the lone AquaSox with a multi-hit game. The final score would be 9-1 Spokane. The Indians move to 11-10 and Everett moves to 7-13.

The AquaSox will embark on a two-week road trip starting on Tuesday as they travel across the border to take on the Vancouver Canadians (May 3-8) and then will travel to the Tri-Cities to play the Dust Devils (May 10-15). All road games can be heard on the MLB First Pitch app. The next home game for Everett will be on May 17th against the Hillsboro Hops.

