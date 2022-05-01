Hops Held to One Hit in Series Finale

Hillsboro, OR - Hillsboro won four of the first five games of the series against Vancouver, including three walk-off winners in the series and a four-game win streak heading into Sunday. That streak would end, as Canadians starter Trent Palmer threw six perfect innings, but was pulled to start the seventh inning after throwing just 72 pitches. Vancouver recorded 10 hits in their 7-0 victory over the Hops on Sunday. The one hit by the Hops was the fewest in franchise history.

Vancouver scored one run in the first three innings of the game off Luke Albright, including Addison Bargerï»¿ second home run of the series in the third inning. Vancouver led 3-0 after three at Ron Tonkin Field.

Albright finished his outing going four innings and striking out four, while allowing six hits and three earned runs.

Palmer lasted six innings, giving up zero hits, zero walks and striking out eight in his perfect outing. He lowered his ERA to 1.69 on the season.

Vancouver hit the ball hard off Jose Santamaria in the seventh, giving up three hits and four runs. Back-to-back doubles by Riley Tirottaï»¿ and PK Morris in the inning accounted for the Canadians' damage, giving them a 7-0 lead.

Tim Tawa was the first base runner of the night for the Hops, leading off the seventh with a walk against Canadians reliever Alejandro Melean. A.J. Vukovich was the lone Hillsboro hit of the night, an infield single.

Jake Rice came out of the Hillsboro bullpen and had a scoreless ninth inning, extending his scoreless streak to 8.2 innings to start the season.

Hillsboro (11-10) will head to Eugene (10-8) for a six-game series with the Emeralds. Game one will be on Wednesday at PK Park. Rich Burk and Seth Hoiland will have the call on Rip City Radio 620, with the pre-game show starting at 7:20 and first pitch at 7:35.

