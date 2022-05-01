Dust Devils and Emeralds Split Doubleheader

The Tri-City Dust Devils (11-9) and Eugene Emeralds (10-9) split a Sunday doubleheader at Gesa Stadium, each leaving the six-game series with three wins.

Eugene pitchers combined to no-hit Tri-City in game one of the doubleheader, a 3-0 Emeralds win that saw only two Dust Devils reach base. Nick Swiney went the first 5.1 innings, walking one and striking out seven. Cole Waites finished the 6 th inning, and Nicholas Avila (3) closed out the 7 th for the save.

Despite getting the loss Nick Mondak (0-1) had a quality start for Tri-City, going six innings and giving up three runs.

The shoe went on the other foot in game two of the doubleheader, with Tri-City no-hitting Eugene into the 6 th inning in a 3-2 win.

The Dust Devils grabbed a 1 st-inning lead with three straight hits. Jose Guzman led off with a double, and Kyren Paris singled him home for a 1-0 Tri-City lead. Osmy Gregorio singled later in the first to double the Dust Devils' advantage to 2-0.

Gregorio featured again in the 3 rd inning, drawing a walk to get on base. Steven Rivas then stung a double to the left-center field wall, scoring Gregorio from first base to expand the lead to 3-0.

The Emeralds got on the board in the 6 th, after Robinson Piña (3-1) threw five innings of scoreless and hitless ball. Taking advantage of three walks with a couple of hits, Eugene plated two before Emilker Guzman struck out Luis Toribio to end the 6 th inning and preserve the lead.

Guzman (2) worked a scoreless 7 th to nail down the save.

Tri-City heads on the road this coming week, with a six-game series against the Spokane Indians starting Tuesday night at Avista Stadium in the Lilac City. Games Tuesday-Friday will start at 6:35 p.m., Saturday's matchup will start at 5:09 p.m., and an afternoon game at 1:05 p.m. Sunday closes out the series.

The Dust Devils will then return home May 10 th to Gesa Stadium, hosting the Everett AquaSox for a six-game set. Single game tickets are on sale now. Ticket packages are also available, and start at just $99. And special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call 509-544-8789.

