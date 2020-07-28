Everblades Re-Sign Defenseman Ben Masella

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced on Tuesday the signing of defenseman Ben Masella for the 2020-21 season.

Returning to the Everblades for a third straight season, Masella led the ECHL with a +40 rating during the 2019-20 campaign while notching 30 total points (two goals, 28 assists) in 50 games.

Masella was also an integral part of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, tying for the team lead among defenseman with 10 points (four goals, six assists).

Starting his professional hockey career with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder at the end of the 2016-17 season, Masella suited up for the Worcester Railers in 2017-18 before being acquired by Florida in a trade on August 23, 2018.

Prior to turning professional, the Montreal, Quebec native played at St. Lawrence University, where he served as an alternate captain in his senior season.

Masella becomes the first defenseman and seventh member to sign with Florida for the 2020-21 season, joining forwards John McCarron, Michael Neville, Kyle Neuber, Joe Pendenza, Blake Winiecki and goaltender Cam Johnson.

The Everblades open the 2020-21 season at Hertz Arena with the home opener on Saturday, October 17 against the Orlando Solar Bears.

